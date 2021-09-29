BOZEMAN, Mont. – Billings Clinic Bozeman's ambulatory destination and surgery center is on track to open next year but in the meantime has opened three temporary buildings to serve the community.
Billings Clinic Bozeman Chief Physician Dr. Sam Sillitti has worked in the Gallatin Valley for over a decade and said the current surge in patients at area hospitals was just one reason to get the temporary sites up and running.
“We see it kind of two-fold, this community is growing so fast it needs healthcare regardless, but on top of that we also have this increase in COVID surge that’s happening and although this isn’t an acute care setting, what were able to do here is still see patients and we’ve even set up a virtual viral triage,” Dr. Sillitti said.
Dr. Sillitti said the triage will be a virtual, same-day care service for patients with COVID-19 questions about where to get tested, where to go and what treatment options are available for you.
The temporary care buildings have more than 20 exam rooms with 13 primary care doctors, eye doctors, psychiatrists, occupational medicine doctors and urologists ready to take appointments for any general medical concerns.
Those doctors are part of the onboarding process to stay for any new and existing patients in the area as Billings Clinic Bozeman campus continues construction which is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2022.
When phase one’s construction is completed, the new medical campus will have 50 physicians and advance practice providers along with 200 clinical and support staff.
Billings Clinic Bozeman’s OBGYN and Acorn Pediatric groups will relocate to the new campus in late spring 2022 along with additional physician specialties and outreach services from many of Billings Clinic’s more than 80 specialty groups.
All Billings Clinic physicians can provide added consultation as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network affiliation.
If you are interested in getting an appointment, new and existing patients can call 406-898-1200.