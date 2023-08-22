BOZEMAN, Mont.- As required under the Endangered Species Act ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey informed the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations will begin again in Yellowstone National Park at the end of the month.
The monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities is vital to the ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Biologists and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will start field captures on August 28th and continue through October 31st.
Capture operations include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being done will have primary access points marked with bright warning signs.
Visitors must stay on the lookout for these signs during their trips to the park, and not go into areas that have been posted.
To attract the bears, biologists use natural food sources such as dead elk and deer.
The potential capture sites are baited with natural food and if there are indications that grizzlies are in the area, traps to capture the bears will be set.
Bears that are captured are handled per strict safety and animal care protocols set by the IGBST.
For questions or more information regarding grizzly bear capture efforts, please visit the USGS Science for a Changing World Website or call the IGBST hotline at (406) 994-6675.
