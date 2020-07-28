BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's a love story with a mission. A biracial couple's story went viral after they found themselves in the middle of a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, all while taking their wedding photos.
"There's bottles flying and protests, curfew's going on, and we're just driving by and everybody's honking," recalls groom Samuel Mekonnen.
When you have a Zoom wedding with 500 guests from four continents in the middle of a pandemic, you'd think your wedding photos would be the least crazy part of the experience. But not for Samuel Mekonnen and Lara Sanders, who were both raised in Germany but now work in LA entertainment.
"[We] accidentally drove into protests," recalls Lara. "And then he said, 'Babe, you want to change the world? Come here.' Grabbed my hand, I was shaking. Went into the intersection, and then thousands of people came and it changed our lives."
The couple, dressed up in their wedding attire, soon went viral. It was their 13-year-old son, Luca, who broke the news to them after seeing a video of his parents on TikTok.
What started out as Samuel's crazy idea led to a crazy weeks-long honeymoon road trip - the 'Road of Love,' as the couple calls it - with Luca. It's a road that's taken them to dozens of cities in six US states, most recently Helena and Bozeman.
Lara, who is white, and Samuel, who is black, share their mission with everyone they come across.
"Love conquers all," explains Samuel. "It penetrates through a virus, it penetrates through racism, and to be standing as a biracial couple... you know we're going through race issues, this is all race-related. A few years ago, not even that long we weren't even allowed to get married."
They're meeting with black business owners along the way. On Tuesday, the pair met up with Nigerian-born, Montana-based filmmaker Nnamdi Kanaga to discuss his new movie 'The Hail Mary,' which features an all-black cast.
But their message is for everyone.
"We were interviewing on the countryside a Republican, Caucasian family on the farm," explains Samuel. "And their views were totally opposite ours but we still - we had a conversation, a dialogue."
"It was really touching to see that it's possible to be like, really connected," says Lara. "And it give us hope."
Their love story wasn't typical, and their marriage comes in the middle of a turbulent time for the country. But their mission still stands.
"I think this is the moment when things start to change," says Lara.
You'll be able to see their journey on a big screen soon. The couple is filming a movie about the road trip that they'll helm together.