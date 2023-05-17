BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bird scooters are expected to make a return to the streets of Bozeman this week, but now with some policy changes and planning ahead for the future.
In the past, residents have complained about riders leaving scooters on residential property or at sidewalk ramps, creating accessibility issues, said Nick Ross, Bozeman transportation and engineering director.
The transportation department has been working with a consultant throughout the winter to examine all the issues and propose recommendations for policies moving forward, he said.
The city’s goal right now is to establish behavior modification systems and to have Bird, the scooter operator, be more accessible to residents, Ross said.
The corrals on city street corners have helped in encouraging riders to park in specific areas, but they have not completely solved the issue.
This season the city is rolling out a new rule, where riders must take pictures of their scooters once they are parked, he said.
“That will work to reinforce proper parking practices. That will start with warnings if they’re parked improperly and escalate up into further punishment for, you know, more egregious cases where they’rereally not performing what they’re supposed to,” Ross said.
The transportation department also plans to launch a webpage on the City of Bozeman website that gives direct access to Bird, so residents can go to them directly, he said.
In 2024, the city plans to transition to an open-license agreements where micro-mobility operators compete to become Bozeman’s single provider. The city would choose which operator based on their compliance records and commitment to equity.
Ross said community feedback and needs expressed have been key in developing scooter policy.
“Those concerns are exactly what we’ve taken into our evaluation with our consultant this winter. And are explicitly what we’rebanking on driving that change for the better. So, we’re listening to communities that are experiencing challenges, and we’re acting on the very suggestions that they’re asking for,” he said.
More information on policy plans for scooters in the short-term and long-term can be found here.
