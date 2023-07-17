YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A bison gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) Monday morning.
The incident took place near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.
A release from YNP said the 47-year-old woman and another person were walking in a field in front of the Lake Lodge, they saw two bison and turned to move away from it.
One of the bison charged at and gored the woman, YNP's release said.
It is uncertain what the distance was between the two people and the two bison when the bison charged at the woman.
The woman received significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was brought to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via helicopter, according to YNP's release.
The incident is still under investigation, and YNP said there is no further information to give, including the woman's condition.
YNP said the following reminder in its release:
- "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.
- During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.
- Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."
YNP said in the release this is the first reported incident in 2023, the last one took place June 28, 2022
