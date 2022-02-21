Black History Month Honored on MSU's Campus

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced that Montana officially recognizes Black History Month and Montana State University's Black Student Union is continuing to honor the diversity on campus this month.
MSU Black Student Union has officially been on campus for the past four years and currently, the student union has around 15 members.
BSU is welcoming all allies, Black students, Black business owners, and high school students to join and help educate people in the community.
According to MSU's BSU, only 1% of Montanans identify themselves as black and the student organization gives students a place to meet and discuss any issues they're facing.
BSU President, Questian Dovky said, "With talking about Black History Month I think it's really important to know that this is American History and that we are black Americans and that we are a part of the community and we are influencing it, It is just about really acknowledging who those people are giving them their flowers there is a lot of history that goes unseen."
BSU members said their organization's goal is to share heritage as well as diversity on campus through events, serving the student body, and building connections with the Black community.
This Thursday, MSU's BSU is hosting a film screening of “Black Art: In the Absence of Light" and a panel discussion about Black equity in the arts will follow.
The free event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hagar Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies.
No RSVPs are required but face masks are recommended and the event will also be streamed live at us06web.zoom.us/j/81872226365.
More information about the event can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.