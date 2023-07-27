BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Blackwood Groves housing development, approved by the city commission in 2021, is starting its third phase of development.
The first two phases are bringing single-family homes, cottages, ten-plexes and multi-family homes to the development. Grant Syth, Bridger Land Group principal, said the hope is the first batch of homes will become available in September.
Phase three infrastructure like roads, waterlines, sewers and electrical wiring are all being installed right now. Once that is finished, construction crews will start building vertically, he said.
The city commission has been pushing developers in Bozeman to think creatively and build diverse arrays of housing, which Bridger Land Group worked into their master plan for the development.
In coming phases, they will also add apartments, condos and townhouses. Homebuyers will also be able to select from four home templates made by Bridger Land Group to build to order, or buy land and hire their own builders to make a home following Blackwood Groves guidelines.
“So, a whole mix of housing, really designed for kind of all levels of purchasing or renting. So, trying to get a broad mix available for the community,” Syth said.
By the end of the project, there should be anywhere from 750 to 900 front doors in the neighborhood, he said.
Besides the array of different home styles, there are a lot of different ways that Blackwood Groves is being developed into a community, rather than just a neighborhood.
Bike paths are being built next to sidewalks, trails and paths will connect different sections of the development and Syth said Bridger Land Group has really tried to build everything around the environment.
They have left groups of trees alone and plan to build roads and paths around them. A wetland area also separates the development from Sacagawea Middle School. Instead of building roads through the wetland, they have curved around it, breaking up the typical grid format.
They are also planning a mixed-use Main Street-style area with coffee shops, possibly a daycare, market, brewery or restaurant.
“The South side doesn't quite yet have that true gathering spot. Being right next to Sacagawea Middle School, it just lends itself so great. There's so many kids and families that come in and out of there. So, we're trying to create this to kind of be not necessarily a giant gathering spot, but just kind of a real neighborhood centered gathering spot for the South Side,” Syth said.
Paths and walkways through the area will also feature things like play features, benches, picnic tables and fitness areas with setups for working out. One current play feature is a snowball fight fort made with natural materials. Another wetland area will feature some bridges covered by trees.
So far, only 50 out of 120 acres of land are in the building process, so a lot more is still to come.
