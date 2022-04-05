'Blue pinwheels' give Gallatin County child abuse victims a voice

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&