'Blue pinwheels' give Gallatin County child abuse victims a voice

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and CASA/GAL of Gallatin County advocated for abused and neglected children on Tuesday.
Both organizations placed over 150 pinwheels outside the Gallatin County Courthouse to represent the number of children neglected in the county this year.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates that are appointed by the district court judges to support children who are in the child welfare system.
Once a child is removed from their unhealthy environment due to abuse, CACA volunteers will come in and serve as a voice for that kid.
CASA is a volunteer-based organization with nearly 75 staff members who work 10 to 15 hours a month and the program director said there is still a lot more work that needs to be done to help these kids.
"I don't think the problem is has gone away hopefully it is a good thing that we saw a decrease but my fear is that still we are seeing the results and isolation things like that, not every child is being identified that needs help," Director of Gallatin County CASA/GAL Program Glenda Noyes said.
The program is looking for more volunteers to help children find a more stable and secure future.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said it is important to bring awareness to child abuse and find ways to prevent it today and every day.
"This community would be surprised at how many child abuse and sex abuse cases we have on children. We work very hard at investigating those and trying to get those kids the care that they need. So, yes we have seen a rise in that of course with population increase you are going to see increases in those types of crimes," Sheriff Springer said.
The pinwheels were planted across Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, and Three Forks on Tuesday.
CASA said they will continue to be placed across the county in West Yellowstone and Big Sky on Wednesday.
More information about Gallatin County CASA/GAL Program and Child Abuse Prevention resources can be found here.
