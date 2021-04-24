Bobcat Athletic Complex, Bozeman Health Clinic set to open for September "Gold Rush" game

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The first thing the limited 2,500 Montana State fans will notice when they enter Bobcat Stadium for the Sonny Holland Classic will be a new building under construction in the north endzone.
One year ago, in August of 2019, Bozeman Health became the official healthcare provider for Bobcat student-athletes and contributed the final $2 million in charitable support that Montana State University needed to reach its $18 million fundraising goal for the athletic training center.
Within the 40,000 square foot athletic complex is the key to rehabbing more than 350 Montana State student-athletes.
“Student-athletes can just get immediate care, often times athletic trainers were moving them across town and to appointments and coordinating all that, but having our providers on-site has really decreased transit time got student-athletes evaluations done quickly and timely,” Caryl Perdaems, the primacy care operations assistant director for Bozeman Health said.
Hydrotherapy pools with a hot and cold tub along with a state-of-the-art training room will make sure student-athletes won’t have to go to other clinics across town anymore.
The Bozeman Health Clinic will be 5,000 square feet of the athletic complex with a full care team of nurses, providers and physical therapists.
Perdaems said the care is not just for student-athletes, but also Montana State University staff and faculty who can come to the clinic for any primary care needs.
Specific to football, the clinic is planning on getting a new radiology center so if a player has something to get checked on like a possible broken bone, they can do that at the clinic and determine if they can come back out and play much quicker.
“This was an opportunity for us to move football out of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and into kind of their natural home here at the football stadium which makes a lot of sense but also it opened up a lot of space in the field house to impact all of our sport programs," MSU Athletic Director Leon Costello said.
The brand-new weight rooms have a view of the Bridger Mountain Range along with what will be one of the best locker rooms in the Big Sky conference along with a much needed elevated coaching room.
Costello said the football specific amenities are great but this new complex is all about supporting their student-athletes.
“It’s getting them here on campus when their moms and dads drop them off that we can take care of their sons and daughters… One, so they can train and become the best athletes they can be, they can become the best students they can be, but also if something happens in that timeframe, we are able then to take care of their needs, either see a doctor see an athletic trainer, rehab them, get them back into competition quickly,” Costello said.
The MSU Bobcat Athletic Complex is scheduled to be finished an open just in time for the Sept. 11 “Gold Rush” game against Drake University.
