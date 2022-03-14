BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's the year of the bobcat as Montana State University is getting ready to send their men's and women's basketball team to the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament this weekend.
It is a big deal for the university to have both their men and women teams represented at the tournament and fans are encouraged to travel to the games in California.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Director Brian Sprenger said fans should book early and check every airline because it does make a difference.
In addition, it is spring break in Bozeman this week and some flight prices may be higher than usual.
The MSU men's basketball team is playing in San Diego at Viegas Arena at 11:45 a.m. on TNT
As of Monday, one-way flights out of Bozeman to San Diego this Thursday start at $300.
For bobcat fans wanting to attend the MSU women's game, they play this Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Stanford, California.
On Monday afternoon, flights out of Bozeman to San Francisco or San Jose were starting at $240 and both airports are about a 30-minute drive to Stanford.
MSU Vice President of Alumni Engagement Kerry Hanson said, "I think we will have a decent crowd of bobcat fans and for those students traveling to California to get more sunshine at spring break hopefully they will stay tuned and get themselves to the game as well I think it is a great opportunity to obviously this does not happen all the time."
The MSU Alumni Foundation will continue to update their website all week with more information about pregame festivities that fans can attend.
More information about flights out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.