Bobcat Football to pay tribute to Sunny Holland by wearing decals on helmets for the rest of the season

BOZEMAN, MT- As Montana State gets ready for its Friday game versus William and Mary they are also mourning the loss of a program giant.
The Bobcat football team will wear decals on their helmets for the remainder of the season to pay tribute to Butte football legend Sunny Holland.
A celebration of life for late legend Allyn "Sonny" Holland Jr. will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Strand Union Building on Montana State's campus. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Holland died on Saturday at the age of 84.
