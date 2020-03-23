Bobcats donate masks and gloves to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN- Students from Montana State University stopped by Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and made a donation of supplies for nurses.
Things like masks and goggles were rounded up and brought in to help nurses stay healthy while battling the coronavirus.
Bozeman Health says that they have received donations of both manufactured and homemade masks.
“Bozeman Health, our care teams, staff, and patients are amazed by and grateful for the generosity of our community. It’s crucial that we come together as we face the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our community has risen to the occasion.” Christopher Coburn System Manager of Bozeman Health said.
Coburn said that the healthcare organization is working with other organizations about possible donations. Bozeman Health is currently evaluating its inventory.
If people are interested in donating items, including reusable masks, they can call the Bozeman Health Foundation (406-414-1085) and their team will take down their contact information and coordinate donation.