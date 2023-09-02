Scottre Humphrey Touchdown

BOZEMAN -- Montana State looked like gold in their season opener, defeating Utah Tech 63-20 on Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium in their annual Gold Rush game.

Montana State received the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field, however their 13-play drive stalled out with a turnover on downs at the Utah Tech 1-yard line.

Montana State's second drive was much more fruitful as Scottre Humphrey rumbled for a 47 yard gain and was able to punch it into the endzone two plays later for the touchdown, putting the Bobcats up 7-0.

The MSU offense would get back on the field quickly as just two plays later Bobcats defensive end David Alston came down with an interception after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats offense turned that short field into points quickly with Sean Chambers running it in from just a few yards out.

Following a Utah Tech field goal, Montana State's offense kept the foot on the gas pedal when Tommy Mellott hooked up with Jared White down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 21-3.

The Bobcats delivered another long touchdown in their next drive as Scottre Humphrey ran untouched up the gut for a 29-yard score, his second touchdown of the opening half, to put MSU up 28-3 midway through the second quarter.

Both teams traded touchdowns to end the half, with Julius Davis bouncing off a would-be tackler and finding the end zone, making it 35-10 at the break.

The second half saw much of the same for MSU. After forcing a punt, Scottre Humphrey punched in his third touchdown of the game, increasing the Bobcat lead to 32.

A Sean Chambers 9-yard rushing touchdown to start the fourth quarter extended the lead to 49-10.

Jared White's 79-yard touchdown run upped the lead to 56-13 with with 9:13 to go in the game.

Montana State added one more score for good measure when Jordan Reed connected with Ryan Schlepp on a 12 yard touchdown pass to extend the lead out to 63-20 with under two minutes left to play. That would hold as the game's final score.

Tonight's Gold Rush game attendance of 21,967 fans is the second-most in program history behind only the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.

