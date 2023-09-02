MSU Gold Rush Game

Montana State received the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field, however their 13-play drive stalled out with a turnover on downs at the Utah Tech 1-yard line.

Montana State's second drive was much more fruitful as Scottre Humphrey rumbled for a 47 yard gain and was able to punch it into the endzone two plays later for the touchdown, putting the Bobcats up 7-0.

The MSU offense would get back on the field quickly as just two plays later Bobcats defensive end David Alston came down with an interception after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats offense turned that short field into points quickly with Sean Chambers running it in from just a few yards out.

Following a Utah Tech field goal, Montana State's offense kept the foot on the gas pedal when Tommy Mellott hooked up with Jared White down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 21-3.

