Montana State received the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field, however their 13-play drive stalled out with a turnover on downs at the Utah Tech 1-yard line.
Montana State's second drive was much more fruitful as Scottre Humphrey rumbled for a 47 yard gain and was able to punch it into the endzone two plays later for the touchdown, putting the Bobcats up 7-0.
Bobcats strike first thanks to a long run from Scottre Humphrey, he would punch it in two plays later for the score. pic.twitter.com/YRDHH3Oycv— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023
The MSU offense would get back on the field quickly as just two plays later Bobcats defensive end David Alston came down with an interception after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats offense turned that short field into points quickly with Sean Chambers running it in from just a few yards out.
Make that 14-0 Cats after Sean Chambers finds pay dirt for the first time in 2023. pic.twitter.com/m2TRPQe5i8— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023
Following a Utah Tech field goal, Montana State's offense kept the foot on the gas pedal when Tommy Mellott hooked up with Jared White down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 21-3.
Tommy Mellott hooks up with Jared White down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 21-3. pic.twitter.com/UODT0K2BDa— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 3, 2023
