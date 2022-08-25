Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY MORNING FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following areas, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas... Missoula, Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Eds Gulch in Drummond and New Chicago area just east of Drummond. * WHEN...Through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. Rock fall will also be a concern. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A very moist and unstable atmosphere will be conducive to heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&