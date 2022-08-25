BOZEMAN, Mont. - The body of a missing 47-year-old man was located Thursday.
Around 8:30 am Thursday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 47-year-old man who had gone missing Wednesday and was last seen in the River Rock area.
Around 3:40 pm, the sheriff’s office used a drone to fly over the River Rock Pond and a deceased body was located near the shoreline.
At this time the cause and manner of death are unknown.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The identity of the man was not released.
There is no known threat to the surrounding area or other members of the community, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.
