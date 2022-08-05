UPDATE:
The body of the missing angler was found a few miles down the river from where she was last seen fishing, Park County Sheriff Brad W. Bichler said.
According to Bichler, she was from Kentucky and was in the ara visiting family.
“Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing a name at this time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” Bichler said.
PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler.
The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported.
Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get them.
