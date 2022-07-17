BOZEMAN, Mont. - A nationwide lifeguard shortage has limited Borget Pool hours this summer.
The City of Bozeman was able to hire more lifeguards after raising their wages, allowing them to open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Once the swim center closed due to safety concerns at the end of May the City of Bozeman did everything they could to open Bogert Pool with extended hours.
The outdoor pool opened in June for the season Monday - Friday.
Many of the employees from the Swim Center relocated to Bogert Pool but there was still not enough staff to keep up pool operations on the weekends until now.
"We have been trying really hard to hire enough staff to open the pool on weekends and it has been a challenge for us. We have addressed the challenge through increasing wages, more flexible schedules and advertising in places we haven't before," City of Bozeman Assistant Manager, Chuck Winn said.
Bogert Pool is still closed on Saturdays due to the staffing shortage.
Winn said the city is working to hire more lifeguards with the goal of keeping the pool open 7 days a week this summer.
The Bogert Pool will be open for as long as weather permits this season.
More information about becoming a lifeguards can be found here.
More information about Borgert Pools hours and swim schedule can be found here.
