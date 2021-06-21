BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bogert Pool opened to the community for its summer season Monday.

The pool offers youth swim lessons, lap swim time and, general recreation swims from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

It cost $3 for children 3-18 to swim and $4 for adults.

Bogert pool is also offering monthly swim passes for the summer too.

The 25-yard pool ranges from 3.5 to 9 feet deep with a shallow pool for young swimmers.

Bogert's shallow pool is home to “Delaware the Duck,” a slide designed for small children.

The deep pool has a climbing wall, a small slide, and a zip line for the youth to enjoy.

Montana's Health Code mandates that all children under the age of fourteen in the facility must be supervised by an adult at all times.

If you're have a teenager looking for a summer job, the city is looking for 11 more lifeguards.

Those positions start at $15 an hour.

More information on the Borgert Pool can be found here.