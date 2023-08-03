BOZEMAN, Mont. - Affordable housing continues to be a major issue in Bozeman, which the Human Resource Development Council, in partnership with Boundary Development, is working to address.
Boundary Development has already purchased land for the project at 726 N. 7th Avenue and the Bozeman City Commission has already approved the housing development.
When the development is finished, there will be 40 units available, varying from one to three bedrooms. The units will be available at 50 or 60% of the Area Median Income, said Lila Fleishman, HRDC community development coordinator.
This means, for example, a one-bedroom unit available at 50% of the AMI would be priced around 60% less than the current market rate, making it much more affordable.
“This would create housing that's affordable as well as kind of proportionate to the household size. We're seeing a lot ofof people unable to find housing in the market that meets their needs. So, having opportunities for people to live close to where they're where they work builds a really strong, healthy community and economy,” Fleishman said.
The HRDC and Boundary Development are in the process of getting the project off the ground. To do that, they are applying for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. This is the primary way of creating and investing in workforce housing in the U.S. right now.
The development is currently in the second round of the application process. The Montana Board of Housing oversees the disbursement of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, and they were favorable toward the development in the first round, said Boundary Development principal Crosby Branch. However, there are no guarantees yet and they will not hear back until October.
If the MBOH approves the application, they hope to break ground on construction in the second quarter of 2024, he said.
HRDC’s property management arm would oversee the property once it is finished. So, if you are applying to live in one of the units, you would do that through HRDC.
Another benefit of this partnership between Boundary and HRDC is that when the affordable housing compliance period ends, HRDC will have the opportunity to purchase and preserve the apartment units over the long term. This would prevent the units from being sold on the open market and losing affordable housing in the community.
