Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, and Missoula counties in effect until 2PM 8/3/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 2PM 8/3/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 2PM, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 2PM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown, Missoula, Seeley Lake are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us