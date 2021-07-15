BOZEMAN, Mont. – While summer tourists begin crowding the streets of downtown Bozeman, several new building projects and over a dozen new businesses are calling Main Street home giving the local economy a much-needed boost from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic summer.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership’s Executive Director Ellie Staley compiled a list of 17 new businesses that have either opened, look to open or are making a move to the downtown area in the month of July along with seven building projects in development.
“We have some unique concepts happenings as well that I think will be very successful, businesses that can survive in a little bit smaller footprint with a little lower lease rate and so seeing some of those unique concepts is very exciting,” Staley said.
One of those new businesses with a unique and trendy concept is Bozeman’s StretchLab opening the first location for the national trendy fitness center in Montana on July 16.
“It’s crazy I mean there’s so many people coming in, people moving in and out like crazy in this town, I like to see the busyness just cause you know that it’s helping local businesses especially after the pandemic,” StretchLab Bozeman General Manager Nikki Shattuck said.
If you take a walk down Main Street, you will also find the new Main Street Market with a café, bodega, and wine bar housed in The Osborne building with several other new small businesses with short term leases.
To start off the 2021 summer, the Downtown Bozeman Summer Crazy Days sale starts on Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18 where more than 100 businesses will be set up along the sidewalks of Main Street adding even more attention to the excitement and attraction.
The following weekend marks the start of Bozeman's 2021 Music on Main summer concert series which will also bring foot traffic to downtown businesses.
You can find out about places to shop, dine, events and future plans for downtown Bozeman here.