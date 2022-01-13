BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman is now taking applications for new recreational marijuana business licenses after a district court judge denied the request for an injunction regarding a 20-business cap on the number of cannabis businesses allowed within city limits.
In October 2021, the Bozeman City Commission approved 500 feet boundaries from the property line of a school or place of worship to keep cannabis businesses away from protected areas along with an annual licensing fee for marijuana businesses operating within the city of Bozeman of $750.
The City Commission acknowledge that the fee could be increased or decreased in the future as it is one of the most expensive city fees for businesses. Commissioners amended to review the fee in two years.
For perspective, a standard Bozeman business license is $50 dollars, but for medical marijuana and mobile vending licenses those are decided on a sliding scale anywhere from $150 to $500 depending on inspection costs.
The biggest change involved removing a 20-storefront cap on how many dispensaries can operate in the city.
A group of eight marijuana providers sued the city in late November wanting to reinstate that cap to keep their foothold on the industry – but Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown denied the injunction and lifted the temporary restraining order on new businesses marijuana licenses on Dec. 30, 2021.
Since lifting the temporary restraining order, once city offices opened back up after the New Year on Jan. 3, 2022, there has already been two applications submitted for recreational marijuana shops looking to grow the industry in the Gallatin Valley.
The two applications are still being processed and no new licenses have been issued yet.
City of Bozeman Communications and Engagement Manager Melody Mileur said both new applications are for new storefront locations.
For the city, the goal is to have the initial processing of applications complete within one typical business week. Following initial processing the applicant will need to file and pass a fire-safety inspection.
Upon completion, the city will issue a conditional approval letter to the state of Montana so that the state can issue a location specific license. The official business license will be issued upon receipt of the State license.
For the first 18 months of recreational marijuana sales starting Jan. 1, only medical marijuana providers who were operating before Nov. 3, 2020, when Montana voted to legalize recreational cannabis use, can sell recreational cannabis.
The statewide moratorium on that rule will be lifted June 30, 2023.
As of Jan. 12, 2022, the lawsuit between several area cannabis providers and the city of Bozeman is still active but the 20-business cap has been lifted for the time being which means we could see more shops popping up in the future.
