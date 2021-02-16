The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the
* Flood Advisory for...
An Ice Jam in...
Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana...
* Until noon MST Wednesday.
* At 941 AM MST, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported an ice
jam on Yellow Dog Creek. Cameron Bridge Road is closed between
Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over
the roadway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive on flooded roads. Please find alternate routes until
flooding subsides.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, with locally higher higher amounts of 2 to 4 in the
Bridger, Gallatin, Madison Ranges and over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson and
Broadwater.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The greatest impact
will likely be on Interstate 90 over Bozeman Pass and United
States Highway 12 over Deep Creek Pass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&