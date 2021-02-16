Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana... * Until noon MST Wednesday. * At 941 AM MST, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported an ice jam on Yellow Dog Creek. Cameron Bridge Road is closed between Linney Road and Highline Road, west of Belgrade, due to water over the roadway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive on flooded roads. Please find alternate routes until flooding subsides. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, with locally higher higher amounts of 2 to 4 in the Bridger, Gallatin, Madison Ranges and over mountain passes. * WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson and Broadwater. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The greatest impact will likely be on Interstate 90 over Bozeman Pass and United States Highway 12 over Deep Creek Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&