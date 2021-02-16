Bozeman Airport check-in

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) is adding a seasonal direct flight to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) during summer 2021.

American Airlines will offer the direct flights to PHX every day from June 3 to Aug. 16.

“We are pleased to see American add their seventh nonstop destination from BZN. The new service to Phoenix, AZ will connect Southwest Montana to even more of the American Airlines network,” Brian Sprenger, BZN airport director, said in a release. 

