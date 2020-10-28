BELGRADE, Mont. - After a year that's practically devastated the travel industry globally, Montana's busiest airport is starting to see signs of recovery.
At its worst point in the pandemic, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw just 3-3.5% of its usual travel numbers.
While it may not be back to normal entirely, there's a huge difference between now and where the airport was at during its low point in April. That number is now around 70-75% of the airport's normal numbers.
The numbers may be climbing for a few reasons: people feel more comfortable flying now than they did then, people are getting a little stir crazy and want to get back to traveling, and business travel is starting up again.
"And finally I think, you might see a lot of out of state license plates," says Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Director, Brian Sprenger. "There are a number of people that are coming here for leisure and looking at places to come and Montana's one of those places."
It'll be even more one of those places come winter.
Says Sprenger: "I think in general people are much more comfortable doing outdoor activities... and skiing is certainly an outdoor activity."
People appear to be planning to make the most of that outdoor activity: "Looks like right now we're going to have a relatively good number of flights and seats coming into the Bozeman market for the winter," says Sprenger.
So, how close to "normal" would that get the airport?
"We might get back to the 85-90% of normal over the winter period," explains Sprenger, "but obviously there's still caution in those projections just because of the potential resurgence of COVID."
The airport is doing what it can to keep its travelers healthy and safe, including putting out hand sanitizer stations around the airport and asking anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask.