BOZEMAN, Mont. - Multiple flights out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport were delayed, rescheduled, and canceled due to a fuel shortage.
Over the weekend, planes were forced to land in neighboring cities and states to fill up their fuel tanks.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Director Brian Sprenger said there is a combination of events that have resulted in the scarce fuel supply.
"Some of it is the lack of available trucking drivers to hall fuel across the state, limited fuel supply from the projections that were earlier expected and then now we are battling fire suppression season where we have aircrafts that have priority for fuel as well," Sprenger said.
Montana's fuel supply comes from Great Falls, Billings, Utah, and Wyoming and each airline is responsible for their own fuel.
Sprenger said this summer's travel is 40% over 2019 numbers for both inbound and outbound passengers.
For community members flying this summer, it is important to show up early and check your airline website for updates and flight statuses.
