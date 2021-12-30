BELGRADE, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport runway is cleared after a Cessna business jet aircraft landed on the main runway with nose gear up.
Tonight a Cessna Citation landed with nose gear up on our main runway. We are currently working on moving the aircraft off the runway.— Bozeman Airport (@BozemanAirport) December 30, 2021
No injuries were reported from the airport.
Pictures circulating on social media showed a Cessna Citation aircraft with the back half of the landing gear holding up the fuselage with the nose of the plane resting on the snowy runway.
A couple hours later the Bozeman Airport Twitter account reported that the aircraft was out of the way and a few arriving planes were delayed and diverted during the time crews worked to move the disabled plane.
The disabled aircraft has been moved off the main runway. Runway 12/30 is now open.— Bozeman Airport (@BozemanAirport) December 30, 2021
