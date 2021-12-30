Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reflects on changes from 9/11

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

BELGRADE, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport runway is cleared after a Cessna business jet aircraft landed on the main runway with nose gear up.

No injuries were reported from the airport.

Pictures circulating on social media showed a Cessna Citation aircraft with the back half of the landing gear holding up the fuselage with the nose of the plane resting on the snowy runway.

A couple hours later the Bozeman Airport Twitter account reported that the aircraft was out of the way and a few arriving planes were delayed and diverted during the time crews worked to move the disabled plane.

You can find the latest on arrival and departure times as well as more information about Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport here.

