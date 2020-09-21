BOZEMAN - Direct flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) are arriving at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) during the winter 2020-2021 season, the first direct flights between North Carolina and Montana.
In a release from BZN, American Airlines will begin directly flying to and from CLT and BZN Dec. 17, 2020 until April 5, 2021.
“We are excited to see American add yet another nonstop destination from BZN. The new service to Charlotte, NC will connect Southwest Montana to even more of the American Airlines network, Florida, the Caribbean and the east coast,” BZN Airport Director Brian Sprenger said in the release.
American Airlines will fly to CLT using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.