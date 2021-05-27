BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will welcome Southwest Airlines to the tarmac today and look forward to a record 30 summer markets in 2021.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they have been working with Southwest Airlines for over a decade letting them know all about what the Gallatin Valley has to offer from tourist destinations to recreational opportunities.

“Southwest’s reputation for low fares and great service will bring a new level of convenience and competition for all our travelers,” Airport Director Brian Sprenger said.

In its 50th year of service, Southwest Airlines will now connect customers throughout the nation with Big Sky country, bringing faster access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana State University and all of southwest Montana.

"From the aspect of both the private sector and also from business sector to leisure travel this will probably be one of the largest investments in economic impact ever on the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and especially for Gallatin County and Bozeman,” Daryl W. Schliem, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO said. Schliem is also a member of the #flyBZN Air Service and said the Gallatin Valley Airport Transportation Committee has been working for years to get more flights to the Gallatin Valley to make tickets cost less for travelers. “They have more money to spend when they’re in our market… people are able to save $500 on an airline ticket per person, they now have extra cash to be able to spend while they are in our economy,” Schliem said. Most flights they’ve added are cheap, a one-way fare to Denver or Las Vegas staring in May will cost as low as $39 dollars and the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce estimates every airline passenger from out of town contributes around $1,200 into the local Bozeman economy. According to the BZN website, available seats for the period of May through October 2021 are expected to increase approximately 65% over the previous record set in summer 2019. You can find more information on the arrival of Southwest Airlines to BZN here. The full Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport's summer 2021 flight schedule can be found here. More information on the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce can be found here.