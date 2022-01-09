BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a week of the mask being optional at Bozeman and Gallatin High School, students will be required to wear a mask to school on Monday.
Last Friday, the BSD7 COVID-19 Advisory Task Force met to discuss the current mask mandate.
Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across Bozeman schools the mask policy was changed.
After the meeting, interim Superintendent Casey Bertram sent an email to district families and staff explaining the mask mandate.
"To keep our doors open for in-person learning during the Omicron surge, masking at all grade bands will be required beginning Monday,” Bertram said.
Some students are upset about the precautionary measures taking action after a week of the mask being optional in the classroom.
"It is really ridiculous that we would have to come back and wear them so my reaction was just like this has to be a joke like there is no way we have to do this again and especially towards the end of the year I just don't see the point," Gallatin High School Senior, Clarissa Green said.
Other high school students are okay with wearing a mask to keep their family at home safe.
Bozeman High School Sophomore, Garrett Worthen explained, "I am personally doing it because I have elderly family and I don't want them to get sick because they are at higher risk."
The COVID-19 Advisory Task Force also recommended that after the Omicron surge passes masks could become optional for K-12 students and staff since everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The superintendent will continue to monitor transmission rates and adjust masking requirements accordingly for the school district.
