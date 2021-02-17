Bozeman and Livingston Warming Center numbers double, still open to guests

BOZEMAN, Mont. - With below freezing temperatures sticking around the HRDC's Warming Centers in Bozeman and Livingston are nearing capacity but said they won't be turning anyone away.

The Human Resource Development Council's (HRDC) Housing Director Brian Guyer said the recent cold snap, the COVID-19 pandemic, and local housing and food insecurities have their warming centers seeing around 95 people a night.

“You add these extreme cold snaps on top of that and it is just an exhausting prospect to be experiencing homelessness right now, we want to provide a safe, warm place for people who are at what could be considered the lowest point in their life," Guyer said.

COVID-19 safety precautions are strictly followed as they check your temperature at the door, require you to wear a mask, all beds are all spaced out and you are assigned a designated bed.

Specifically in Bozeman, the pandemic cut their maximum capacity in half, but the HRDC secured a hotel for those most at-risk to double their shelter size along with their warming center in Livingston.

With the demand for beds increasing, Guyer said that in the case that they reach capacity, the HRDC works with other community organizations who are willing to step in just in case.

The warming center in Bozeman on Wheat Drive is a temporary location until they start building a year-round emergency shelter and food bank at their six acres of land off Griffin Drive.

Community First: Griffin Place will also have a Housing First Village with 15 tiny homes to provide permanent supportive housing for individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.

Guyer said they don’t have a locked down date for groundbreaking but expect news to come in the future.

More information on both the Bozeman and Livingston HRDC emergency shelters can be found here.