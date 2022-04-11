Bozeman and West Yellowstone airports expect busy summer travel

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. – The Yellowstone Airport and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport are getting set for the 150th anniversary summer of Yellowstone National Park with full flight services.
Yellowstone Airport (WYS) in West Yellowstone announced Delta flights will begin May 5 and United flights will begin June 4 after announcing earlier in March that the ongoing nationwide pilot shortage might affect their planned routes to WYS this summer season.
Additionally, the Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming started a complete airport closure on April 11 for a full security checkpoint remodel and runway reconstruction among other capital projects planned for the airport.
The runway at Jackson Hole Airport is expected to be back open on June 28.
That makes WYS the closest commercial service airport to Yellowstone National Park with very convenient access to Grand Teton National Park while Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport continues to be Montana’s busiest airport, providing the only year-round service for two Yellowstone National Park entrances.
