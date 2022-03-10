BOZEMAN, Mont. – A longtime Bozeman director plans to bring the community together to watch an award-winning Broadway play and learn more about HIV/AIDS prevention and the LGBTQ+ community at the Emerson’s Crawford Theater this month.
Starting the weekend of March 11-13 and continuing the next weekend of March 18-20, Bozeman Director Cara Wilder is hosting the Broadway hit from award-winning playwright Tony Kushner "Angels In America: Part 1, Millennium Approaches."
The play explores a wide variety of themes, including Reagan era politics, the spreading AIDS epidemic and a rapidly changing social and political climate.
The Office on Women's Health sponsors March 10 as National Womens and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day since 2005 to educate people on the prevention, testing and treatment options of HIV.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HIV diagnoses among women have declined in recent years, but still more than 7,000 women received an HIV diagnosis in the United States and dependent areas in 2018.
Wilder said there is a distinct timeliness and relevance to a revival of the play based on what the country is currently facing with COVID-19 and current political climate.
“Myself personally I was very distressed at what our legislature did in terms of passing anti-LQBTQ laws last year and I felt like this was my way as an artist to push back against that and also to welcome in that community and celebrate them," Wilder said.
The play doubles as a performance and awareness event, before each performance and during intermission, local public health leaders and LGBTQ+ community leaders will be set up in the ballroom adjacent to the theatre where people can visit with and learn more from these groups.
The production is directed by Cara Wilder who has been an actor, director and producer for more than 30 years and features a grassroots team of Bozeman and Livingston theater artists.
Wilder said due to strong language and adult situations, this play is recommended for ages 16 and older.
Also due to the 3.5 hour running time of the production, evening performances on Friday and Saturdays will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
You can find pre-order online tickets here which are cheaper as tickets at the door on performance nights will be $25 as available.
It is suggested audience members wear masks during the performance and in the Ballroom, unless eating or drinking.
Monetary and in-kind support is appreciated to offset production costs and for information on making a donation towards this production, please contact Cara Wilder at wilder1world@gmail.com
