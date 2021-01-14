Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northwestern Gallatin County in south central Montana... Southern Broadwater County in southwestern Montana... * Until 645 PM MST Friday. * At 650 PM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. No flooding has been reported at this time. However, law enforcement has reported the river channel is nearly full of ice and water levels near bank full. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Low lying areas west of Three Forks. Ice Jams are unpredictable. River levels may rise or fall quickly with little notice. Livestock or equipment near the river should be moved to higher ground if safe to do so. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&