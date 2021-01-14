BOZEMAN, Mont. - The art exhibit "We Are Still Here and This is Our Story recently opened at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman.
The exhibit, features visual painting, textiles, fashion design, beadwork, and contemporary art from 11 Native women artists.
Ten of the featured artists are women from Montana.
The artist's goal is to help promote a social change toward missing and murdered indigenous women.
Susan Stewart, Artist said, "it is an epidemic that has impacted our communities and so I wanted to do something that would promote social change."
26% of the state's active missing persons population is Native Americans.
Artist Della Big Hair Stump said her work is a product of spreading MMIW awareness.
"Through my fashion through my art it is a crisis in Indian country and we need it to spread the word to spread the awareness outside of these reservations we need people to be more serious about this because each of us are impacted in this," Stump said.
Stump has two dresses displayed in the Emerson exhibit.
One dress is red with 28 feathers to represent the number of missing Indigenous persons in Big Horn County at the time she made it in 2019.
The 11 artists are encouraging people to explore their artwork and learn from the stories that inspire their work.
"I welcome everyone to come to the Emerson you know there is amazing artist we have all our pieces here we are sharing our voices for the ones that can't be here and to the ones that are waiting to come home."
The art exhibit will be open until Feb. 28.
The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture plans on offering opportunities for online tours of the exhibit.
Check out The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture website for more information.