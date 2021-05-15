BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Ridge Athletic Clubs said they look forward to keeping people healthy and safe with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on fully vaccinated people going maskless indoors.

Ridge Athletic Clubs Owner Steve Roderick said they will also follow Gallatin City-County Health Department's decision on rescinding the mask mandate and hopes to recover members and revenue lost during the ongoing pandemic.

"We are fully appreciative if someone would like to wear a mask to stay safer, they are welcome to do so, our staff will continue to wear masks until we change that," Roderick said.

The Ridge plans to make their space a judgement-free zone on whether or not you are vaccinated and having to wear a mask meaning no special treatment for either situation, but Roderick said he is already seeing more and more people starting to come back to the gym.

“We have started to see many of our past members that did choose to put their membership on hold or cancel come back and that’s the best part of this... customers that we’ve known and respected for many years coming back so that’s been great,” Roderick said.

According to the Ridge Athletic Clubs they are still missing around 15% of their members from the start of the pandemic and their revenue is struggling to catch up.

Roderick said he hopes people will feel more comfortable with the loosening of COVID-19 safety measures and take charge of both their physical and mental health.

“I mean it just feels good to have energy and being able to take on the day so that’s what I see and experience is people just like to feel good and exercise really helps out with that both emotionally and physically," Roderick said.

Now when it comes to the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people, indoor and outdoor activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people.

Those fully vaccinated people have a reduced risk of giving the virus to unvaccinated people in those same settings, but Roderick said if you are feeling sick to not come to the gym and make the right decisions based on your situation.

More information on the Ridge Athletic Clubs can be found here.