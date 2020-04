Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO AFFECT SOUTHWEST MT THIS MORNING... PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY COULD FALL BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES IN AREAS OF SNOW, ALONG WITH CREATE A FEW SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY STRETCHES OF ROADWAYS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD BE IMPACTED BY SNOWFALL INCLUDE AREAS AROUND WEST YELLOWSTONE, LAKEVIEW AND RAYNOLDS PASS.