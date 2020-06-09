Bozeman Business Boom: Blink Rides returns to Bozeman after a successful first season

BOZEMAN- With summer just around the corner one popular Bozeman business is making a return.
Blink Rides a scooter-share program in Bozeman is returning with its eye on expansion.
“So we launched the new season on the labor day weekend and we were blown away with the ridership,” Lana Kitto the owner Blink Rides said.
Blink Rides based out of Bozeman is part of a $2 billion rideshare industry. Last year was their first season here in Montana.
“Last year operation- we launched July 17,” Kitto said, “We put our scooters out within 30 minutes rides were being taken.”
Last year the rideshare scooter season lasted about 70 days and approximately 12,000 took advantage of riding scooters in downtown Bozeman.
This year because of some new technology and new features they’re hoping to double that.
The new technology will allow for one person to check out more than one scooter at a time.
But they need new space and more employees to make that possible.
“We are hopeful that a business that would like a little bit of revenue would have a square to spare,” Kitto said.
Space was donated to her last year across from The Element but no longer is available due to new construction.
Having a place to park her trailer downtown would help the business continue to grow.
“Obviously downtown is ideal- but in the Bozeman, it’s hard for small businesses to really get a foothold on their success,” Kitto said, “just because real estate is expensive.”
The plan right now for their businesses to stay in Bozeman but they’re looking at other cities in the treasure state to continue to grow to.
“I could actually see 25 scooters in Livingston,” Kitto said, " I geo-fenced just a downtown area.”
With potential expansion on the horizon, Blink is staying focused on Bozeman and right now is grateful for the success.
“I sincerely believe that the success of Blink Rides is due in part to Bozeman,” Kitto said, “all the way from the mayor on down to the riders- it was just fantastic support we couldn’t have done it without Bozeman.”