Bozeman Business Boom: Bozeman boutique sending gifts to support nurses in New York

BOZEMAN- One of the industries actually seeing an uptick in business amid this pandemic is the beauty industry.
In this week's Bozeman Business Boom we are staying stronger together, a local soap and beauty boutique they are giving back to nurses on the front lines.
Simply AC Boutique is part of the $10 billion beauty and self-care industry. Amanda Countryman left her job in corporate management to pursue her dream of making homemade bath bombs and soap products.
She’s using her passion right now to support nurses with homemade gifts from Gallatin Valley and sending them to the Empire State.
Join us for this story Tuesday at 6 a.m. on Wake Up Montana