Bozeman Business Boom: Corona and the Cash, how the virus is hitting local businesses

MANHATTAN- In this week's Bozeman Business Boom we’re doing a two-part series, “Corona and the Cash,” and how the virus its hitting local businesses.
Normally in Manhattan Ravyn Dighan the owner of Camp Creek Coffee Bar would just be pulling in to start on work for the day.
Should be normally working on preparing lunch options, but ever since the virus hit the treasure state her, the 14-week-old business has taken the brunt.
“We have had two customers today [Monday] and usually I start getting customers right at 6 a.m and go straight through until we close,” Dighan sadi, “we have on average 50 to 60 customers a day.”
She feels the effects as a small business owner. She says that she was tracking the situation via the news and as it progressed she started to prepare for the worst.
“So we took precautions to be able to make our monthly bills,” Dighan said, “so that if we do have to close for a couple of months we’re ok.”
Dighan shops locally instead of through a supplier, her business is still new and having large quantities is not something she's yet in need of.
Because of the virus and people stocking up she had to cut back on her lunch products because she can't get supplies like lunch meats at the store.
“We can’t make lunch,” Dighan said, “we can’t put the money forth even if we did have the product available to us to be able to create the food’s because it would be a loss.”
Even though this is been a stressful time for the new business owner she's remaining positive and trying to make sales while taking extra precautions.
“I’ve put up signs that say our dining area is close,” Dighan said, “but we are willing to deliver to your car we request that people pay via Venmo or pay pall so we don’t have that transaction of money.”
Dighan is not alone right now working to get creative to still make sales. The physical therapy business next to her is making videos to post on YouTube to help their clients during this time of self-isolation.
For now, as things are uncertain Dighan is looking to the future.
“There is so much unknown right now with everything and I hope and pray they we have come back from this summer,” Dighan said “[I hope the] summer will be booming and will be back to normal.”
Coming up next week in the Bozeman Business Boom but we’re going to talk to local finance leaders about what the forecast will be on our market here locally and what virus could mean for the summer season.