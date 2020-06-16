BOZEMAN- Despite COVID-19 having a massive impact on the market and local business Genuine Ice Cream and Co. a trailer on Main Street is expanding and booming.
“We’ve had the trailer in downtown Bozeman for five summers now,” Ellie Southworth the Manager of Genuine Ice Cream Co. said.
It’s a sign of summer when Genuine opens its window in downtown Bozeman. On average ever Americans consume six gallons of ice cream.
“Bozeman is a seasonal town and we’re in a seasonal business,” Southworth said, “we've gotten the overwhelming support of the community in order to make it happen for us and move into the year-round space.”
With Americans spending close to $5.5 billion on the sweet treat, the local Bozeman ice cream shop decided to expand, but as the opening day was fast approaching the entire city shut down.
“It was scary, it was overwhelming, all the unknown of - yeah what’s the summer going to look like?” Southworth said.
As the city started to close down and implement social distancing rules construction was complete on their brand new second location.
“I think we were lucky that we were able to open up by June,” Southworth said.
On the financial side, the business was not totally impacted. The outdoor trailer was able to open as a walk up and allows for social distancing which helped to ice cream scooped and cash flowing.
“We’ve been busy and I think that ice cream is a great sort of sense of normalcy for a people and it’s a good little treat in this time,” Southworth said.
Southworth explained that the city of Bozeman has had their back, not only for the last five years but since the new location opened up a few weeks back.
Its that kind of support from the people of Bozeman that made the company feel like overall expansion was the right thing to do in the city.
“I think that that response from the community really gave us the confidence,” Southworth said, “That we could do this year around and people are going to come and eat ice cream in even in Bozeman, Montana.”
Southworth saying they credit the jump from seasonal to year-round back to the people of Bozeman.