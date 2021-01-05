Bozeman Business Boom: Preparing for 2021 fitness resolutions during the pandemic

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON JANUARY 05 2021 AT 05:14 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE BRIDGER RANGE, SOUTHERN GALLATIN RANGE, SOUTHERN MADISON RANGE, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, AND THE CENTENNIAL RANGE NEAR ISLAND PARK, ID. 8-10 OF SNOW OVERNIGHT WITH STRONG WIND ARE OVERLOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK, CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2021.