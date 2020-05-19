Bozeman Business Boom: RSVP Motel in recovery mode hoping for a rebound to the days of pre-coronavirus

BOZEMAN- As the coronavirus continues to cause financial havoc on businesses the Farmers Daughters and RSVP Motel two businesses that have been called cornerstones in the revamp of the seventh avenue are holding on despite the uncertainty in the hotel future.
“We have talked about writing 2020 off,” Hillary Folkvord one of the owners of Farmers Daughters and RSVP Motel said.
Normally the hotel lobby would be full but right now like so many things across the country, it’s empty.
“May and June are normally booked for us and they were booked for the season,” Folkvord said, “Pretty much all of those reservations are canceled, we’re at a 10% occupancy versus an 80% occupancy that we were at.”
The two sisters that own the Farmers Daughters and RSVP Motel on seventh say they are holding on.
“I think this summer is going to be tough,” Folkvord said, “I think we just need to make it through and keep our head above water.”
With Bozeman being a tourist destination the sisters say the last couple months have been a struggle but they are working to keep guests coming right here to the Bozeman area to support the economy.
They’re using lights in their hotel rooms to kill germs.
“We are learning from hotels in New York who have taken new safety precautions for first responders staying at the hotels and implementing them at our place,” Folkvord said.
They’re doing things like virtual check-in, texting key codes to doors, and waiting five days to clean hotel rooms, all in an effort to stay stronger together and continue to support the expansion of the seventh street.
“We really love Bozeman and it’s not only our hope that our business is successful but we really want to see seventh avenue and all of the business owners on seventh be extremely successful as well,” Haylee Folkvord one of the owners of the RSVP said.
With new construction involving on seventh, the two sisters hope despite everything going on the people of Bozeman and the tourists will return.
"There’s so much potential on the street,” Folkvord said, “it’s really the corridor going to downtown Bozeman and the corridor for people coming into town.”
The two sisters are holding on to their beloved business and they are in it for the long-haul because they know the future of seventh is a puzzle remove one piece and it jeopardizes the whole operation.
“Coronavirus aside we really just want to see seventh be successful,” Haylee Folkvord said.