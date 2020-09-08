Bozeman Business Boom: The Rock Youth Center adds second location to help students

BOZEMAN- The Rock Youth Center has helped out students in Bozeman since 2006, but said they expect to see an increase in the normal 200 or so students coming through their now two different locations a day.
The Hawk Rock by Bozeman High School will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday's they will be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Raptor Rock at Christ the King Lutheran Church will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
“Anybody is welcome in our doors we are here to love all serve all,” Jessica Millimen, The Rock Youth Center Executive Director said. “We serve food to kids; we are a safe third space so we’re not home or school we’re that safe third space.”
The Rock Youth Center usually serves 6th-grade through 12th-grade students but said they can accommodate anyone who comes in.
The Bozeman School Districts' blended learning plan outlines students with the last names starting with A-L on campus Monday and Tuesdays while M-Z students will be doing remote online learning. The M-Z students will be on campus Thursday and Friday while A-L will be doing remote online learning.
Bob Connors, the Bozeman School District Superintendent said that around 1,000 students have signed up for the 100% online remote learning which means more than half of students will be learning from home for at least three days of the week, but parents still have to work.
“I know that there are a number of businesses in town that are setting up daycare and tutoring for their employees and it’s going to be a community effort, we’re really going to test this you know ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and that’s going to be put to the test here in September,” Connors said.
The Rock Youth Center fully renovated their original location at the Hawk Rock and Millimen said they are ready to help out in any way possible.
“We’re going to have Chromebook computers that they can use to do their online learning and we’re also going to have tutors and mentors, and these are volunteers in our own community that are really going to feed into our kids,” Millimen said.
They will begin serving students at both locations on the first day for school Sept. 8, 2020, starting with morning coffee and breakfast to-go so they can gauge how to go about helping kids for the rest of the year.
Masks are required at both locations and they added full service coffee bars and smoothies at both locations as well as snacks and treats.
To view menu and pricing and to order online you can look at the rock menu here.
The Rock Youth Center is in need of volunteers and donations. More information and a link to donate to The Rock Youth Center can be found here.