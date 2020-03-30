Bozeman Business Boom: The toll on downtown Bozeman amid the coronavirus

BOZEMAN- Small businesses across the Treasure State have felt the hit financially of the coronavirus.
Right now numbers from the Downtown Bozeman Partnership show just how this is impacting Main Street in Bozeman.
“Some of our initial survey results are dire,” Ellie Staley Program Director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership said.
Staley says the situation on Main Street is a 180 from when it was just two weeks ago. Right now downtown is a ghost town.
“This is difficult, I will tell you this is going to be a really difficult time for downtown Bozeman and Bozeman in general,” Staley said.
Numbers show 47% of businesses had to close due to the covid-19 outbreak and 57% had to lay off employees and this all before the peak of tourism season were large profits were expected to be made.
“We rely on hospitality, [and] we rely on our small business community a lot maybe more the national standard and this is going to be tough,” Staley said.
Staley pointing to other difficult times in Bozeman's history, after the explosion and after the recession but making the point that was ultimately recovered strongly after both of those events.
Right now 97% of businesses on Main Street are expecting a 50% profit loss over the next 30 days. These numbers were collected before the governor's mandate was put into place.
“I’m concerned about our small business community,” Staley said, “but again we’re going to make it through this, we’re going to do it and we’re going to do it together.”
You can read the full report right here from the partnership by following this link.