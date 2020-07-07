Bozeman Business Boom: Where the sidewalk ends and how the City of Belgrade hopes to connect them

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF BUTTE SILVER BOW LED. SHAILA THOMAS, A 22 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS BEEN REPORTED MISSING AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELL BEING. SHAILA IS 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, 118 POUNDS WITH BROWN EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. SHE MAY BE TRAVELING WITH HER BOYFRIEND BRYCE WAYNE BALTEZAR, A 25 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. BRYCE IS 5 FEET 6 INCHES AND 140 POUNDS. THEY ARE BELIEVED TO BE IN A 2007 BLUE FOUR DOOR PONTIAC G6 WITH MT LICENSE PLATE 1 5 5 0 2 5 A. THEY MAY BE TRAVELING TO LAS VEGAS. BRYCE HAS BEEN REPORTED AS ABUSIVE AND SHAILAS CELL PHONE WAS RECOVERED IN A TRASH CAN IN DILLON, MT. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 4 9 7, 1 1 2 0, OPTION 1 OR DIAL 9 1 1.