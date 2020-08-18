Bozeman Business Boom: Why more people are teeing it up at local golf courses during COVID-19

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 5 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...HIGHS IN THE MID 70S TO LOWER 80S MOUNTAINS...IN THE MID 80S TO MID 90S ON THE PLAINS AND IN VALLEYS. * LIGHTNING...ISOLATED TO WIDELY SCATTERED STRIKES MAY CAUSE NEW FIRE STARTS TUESDAY EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. * THUNDERSTORMS...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY DRY. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&