Bozeman Business Boom: Winter weather, pandemic restrictions give businesses a challenge

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Meagher and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&