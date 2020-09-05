Bozeman businesses adjust to fall weekends without MSU home football games

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY IS CANCELLED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOW TO MID 90S. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&