Bozeman businesses adjust to fall weekends without MSU home football games

BOZEMAN- When the Big Sky conference canceled the 2020 college football season on Aug. 6, 2020, local Bozeman businesses realized they wouldn’t have the luxury of the fall economic boosts that Montana State home football games bring in.
The annual “Gold Rush” game originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, is now listed as postponed and Bobcat Stadium will not see more than 17,000 cheering fans in the stands or roaming downtown Bozeman.
“Yeah it’s not what it used to be, it’s not what it usually is, businesses are struggling to stay open right now so it’s pretty tough,” Jedidiah Sanford, a bartender at El Camino said.
El Camino on Main Street is one of many downtown bars that say they are still carrying on as usual but will definitely miss the energy from out of town alumni and fans.
“People are still going out it’s just not at the same capacity, I feel like a lot of people are still very scared and you know staying home… it’s been tough, but we’ll get through this, it’s going to be a matter of time,” Sanford said.
Barefoot Campus Outfitters is a new downtown business that said they’re doing fine thanks to a boost during MSU Move-in Weekend, but they said they could use a gameday boost.
“Move-in weekend was actually amazing for the store here, we did see some of the highest numbers that we’ve ever had for the store during move-in week and having all those parents and new students excited to be here at MSU… in the past few weeks we haven’t seen as many students or parents really come in so we were definitely looking forward to having those fun-filled football games,” Taylor Luke, the Barefoot Bozeman store manager said.
The game on Saturday against Long Island University would have marked the 14th annual Gold Rush T-shirt Tradition and the MSU Bookstore is usually selling those gold shirts in bunches but with the low energy atmosphere on campus, there hasn’t been any to sell.
“We are missing the energy of those fans the team commitment of those fans, the energy on campus is just a little bit different,” Janel Acheson, the MSU Bookstore sales and marketing manager said.
The MSU Bookstore is revamping its entire website to make it easier for those out of town alumni and fans to get their Bobcat gear.
The Montana State University Athletics Twitter account encouraged fans to wear their gold even though there will be no "Gold Rush" game, but the business said they welcome any of the gold wearing football fans to spend their Saturday with them.
