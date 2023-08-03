BOZEMAN, Mont. - Businesses in Bozeman are gearing up for the Sweet Pea Festival throughout this week.
Altitude Gallery, in the heart of downtown, is one of those businesses.
Jennifer Frederick, manager of sales, said the gallery will have extended hours through Saturday (except for Thursday during Music on Main), to make sure everyone who wants to check out the art gallery during the festival has the opportunity.
Most of the art at the gallery is created by local Montanans, some of whom will be at the festival this weekend with their art.
Frederick said she grew up attending the Sweet Pea Festival. She has a lot of fun memories of picnics, face painting and just enjoying the music and art and fun with her family.
