Bozeman Canyon Gate development review and vote today

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bozeman City Commissioners will vote on an annexation and zoning for a controversial development along Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road at their Dec. 21 regular meeting.
The proposed 25-acre Canyon Gate development is located near the northeast corner the city's border and has plans for residential medium and mixed-use high density zoning, community commercial mixed use and residential emphasis mixed use zoning.
According to the Bozeman City Commission's memorandum, public comment materials were mostly in opposition with a main concern for traffic issues and taking away open spaces in an area that is currently experiencing construction on the Bridger View development across from the intersection of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road.
The staff report materials provided in the memorandum under "Community Commercial Mixed Use" explains that density is expected to be higher than it is currently in most commercial areas in Bozeman and should include multi-story buildings.
According to the staff report, residences on upper floors, in appropriate circumstances, are encouraged with an urban character expected in the designation with "urban streetscapes, plazas, outdoor seating, public art, and hardscaped open space and park amenities."
The staff report goes on to explain that high density residential areas are expected in close proximity with multi-unit spaces.
Also explained in the staff report is that roads and open space should integrate well with the surrounding areas such as the 62 new houses in the Bridger View development which should encourage public transportation and walking and biking paths.
This public hearing and discussion on the Canyon Gate development is the only action item on the Dec. 21 agenda.
The Bozeman City Commission regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. and information on how to join can be found here.