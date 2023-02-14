BOZEMAN, Mont. - With Valentine’s Day comes lots of treats and gift giving and every year candy goes flying off the shelves. For La Châtelaine Chocolat Co. Valentine’s Day is their busiest day of the year.
La Châtelaine Chocolat owner Wlady Gorchowski says both February 13 and 14, they get hit hard with customers. In comparison, customers are usually spread out throughout the month of December for holiday gift giving.
The store spent the last several days gearing up for the sales by making as much chocolate as possible. By the end of Valentine’s Day, Gorchowski said they will likely be mostly depleted of their supply.
“In terms of production, we have to be very ready. We can’t, you know, like at Christmas every day ramp up production. We just have to produce a lot and be ready for two days,” he said.
La Châtelaine Chocolat does not mass produce chocolate like bigger companies, which means their chocolate has a shelf life of about five weeks. So, they have to make as much chocolate in a relatively short amount of time as possible.
La Châtelaine Chocolat is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and Gorchowski said they are usually busiest around lunch time.
SOT: It’s something where when you eat chocolate you feel incredibly well, you’re happy. So, I think that’s why it’s an easy gift, a simple gift.
