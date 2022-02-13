BOZEMAN, Mont. - La Châtelaine Chocolat Co. is in the middle of one of its biggest seasons.
10% of La Châtelaine Chocolat Co.'s annual sales come from Valentine's day orders.
The chocolate shop's main location is at 110 S Rouse Ave and their second shop is located inside the Baxter Hotel.
Supply chain issues continue to be a problem for businesses across the county and the local shop made sure to stocked up on their imported chocolates in advance for Valentines.
La Châtelaine Chocolat Co. Co-Owner Wlady Grochowski said Valentine's Day is one of their busiest holidays.
Last-minute shoppers need should expect long lines on Valentine's Day.
Wlady said over 200 of their Valentine's Day sales this year came from online orders and shipments across the nation.
More information on La Châtelaine Chocolat Co. and store hours can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.